Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have unexpected red carpet moment amidst exciting family news

As one of television's favorite couples, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are always adorable together. But as they attended the TIME100 Summit, they showed their love for each other in an unexpected, sweet way. HELLO! attended to catch the cute moment.

The couple took to the red carpet, with Kelly donning a stunning red dress and a smart cream blazer while her husband looked suave in a black tux. As the Live hostess stole the show on the red carpet, Mark was sure to get some photos of his own, joining the paparazzi in snapping some shots of his wife on the red carpet.

© Taylor Hill Kelly and Mark at the Time100 Gala

Adorably, the Riverdale actor could be seen stepping out of the way of photographers so he could take some pictures on his smartphone. The 53-year-old looked at his wife adoringly as she struck a pose on the red carpet.

Mark clearly knew that his wife was the star of the show that night, as she was being honored as one of Time100’s most influential people of 2024. Together, the couple host Live! With Kelly and Mark, the former having headed up the show since 2001.

WATCH: Mark Consuelos snaps some photos of wife Kelly Ripa on red carpet

Fellow broadcaster Anderson Cooper sang Kelly's praises to TIME, as she was honored for the night. He wrote: "Kelly is impossibly self-deprecating and would never admit it, but she is one of the greatest broadcasters in television history, and she continues to reach new heights."

He added: "She wrote a best-selling memoir, started a popular podcast, and welcomed a new co-host, her husband of nearly 28 years, Mark Consuelos."

© Taylor Hill Kelly stunned in red

"Would audiences want to watch a happily married couple who’ve raised three genuinely good kids? Yes. The ratings are up, and Kelly has never been better", he said.

Ahead of the evening, Kelly gave a sneak peek of her dress for the evening without the cream blazer, showing the details including a ruffled neck and cut outs. Mark put an arm around his wife's waist in the photo.

Needless to say, fans were impressed with the duo as they shared comments like: "Cute couple alert!"

Another added: "Love the red dress! Pretty".

While the couple took to celebrate Kelly's successes that evening, the family are also celebrating their daughter Lola's new single, "Roles", which is due for release soon and available for fans to pre-save.

Earlier in March, Kelly celebrated the 22-year-old on International Women's Day, writing: "Celebrating my favorite international woman, Lola Consuelos".