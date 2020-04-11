Aljaz Skorjanec shares adorable picture of niece Zala as he isolates with wife Janette The dancer is obviously missing his little niece!

Aljaz Skorjanec is clearly missing being a doting uncle. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who is married to fellow pro Janette Manrara, has always been open about his close bond with his niece Zala, and it's clear he's missing spending quality time with the little one – as he shared an adorable photo of the toddler on his Instagram stories.

In the original post, which was shared by Aljaz's sister Lara, the one-year-old can be seen clearly enjoying her Easter celebrations. Zala is perched on a tricycle, complete with an adorable flower basket filled with eggs, and a gorgeous pink bow to complete her flowery and summery outfit. So cute!

Aljaz shared this gorgeous pic of his neice Zala

Aljaz has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids… If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

The sweet tribute to his niece comes soon after Aljaz and Janette revealed the disappointing news that they had to put their tour, Remembering The Oscars, on hold due to the coronavirus. However, it's not all doom and gloom for the pair as they recently announced that the shows would go ahead in March 2021.

On the announcement, the two took to Instagram to share the news. The caption read: "The last few days have been a challenge for everyone so we are amazed that we can announce that our tour @rememberingtour has been rescheduled for 2021! Tickets will automatically be carried over to the new date but if you have any problems or are unable to make the new date for whatever reason please contact your point of purchase.

It continued: "We want to thank you for your overwhelming support and understanding in having to reschedule the tour but we can’t wait to come back bigger and better - we absolutely love this show, it is the best ever and we can't wait to share it with you! Keep Safe, Keep Well and Keep Dancing! X"

