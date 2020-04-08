Janette Manrara reveals new talent – and fans are impressed The Strictly Come Dancing star has many skills!

Janette Manrara showed off an unexpected talent in a new video the Strictly Come Dancing star posted to Instagram on Wednesday. While she's better known for tearing up the dancefloor, the 36-year-old also has a passion for singing, as she shared in the short clip. The video showed the American dressed in blue leggings and a black top, her dark hair loose and red lipstick perfectly applied. She gave a nervous look to the camera and then cleared her throat before belting out part of the Adele hit, Make You Feel My Love.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara reveals how she is spending her time during the coronavirus lockdown

Janette captioned the post: "Not quite there yet, but working on it. Haha! I’ve always LOVED singing, but dancing always took over. Working on my singing during this time & I’ve always wanted to sing this song (love @adele! What a voice!) Then I realised, this song is quite relevant at the moment for us all. Times are tough & I know a lot of us could use a hug right now, I hope this little snippet of today’s practice provides at least some virtual love & comfort from me. (P.S. I was really nervous to share with you all! Haha!)"

MORE: Inside the Strictly dancers' homes: Oti Mabuse, Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Anton du Beke and more

Janette shared the heartfelt performance to Instagram

Her former Strictly dance partners were among the first to show their support for Janette's change of focus, with Dr Ranj posting a heart emoji and Paralympian Will Bayley, Janette's partner for the 2019 series, commenting with three fire emojis followed by the word "Awesome." Fellow Strictly star Ore Oduba also chimed in with a heartfelt message, writing: "Always shining @jmanrara," followed by star and heart emojis.

READ: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara announce exciting news despite coronavirus crisis

Janette's other followers were equally impressed, commenting: "You’re genuinely amazing," "This is beautiful xx," "This is absolutely stunning, made me almost cry... just incredible, exactly what I needed," and: "Wow, how can you be so talented in so many things?!?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.