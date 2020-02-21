Aljaz Skorjanec has treated his Instagram followers to a glimpse inside his 30th birthday celebrations, which took place at 30 Pavilion Road, an exclusive venue in Knightsbridge. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star shared three glamorous photos of his night, adding the caption: "Well it’s all done! What a party we had, thank you to all our lovely family and friends who joined us to celebrate. Thank you to @alison_powell1 for our amazing cake. @fulfordflowers1 for our stunning flower wall and arrangements. @babygrandcollective for the amazing entertainment and a shout out to the team at @30pavilionroad for your amazing venue #searcysknightbridge #30pavillionroad."

In the first photo, the birthday boy can be seen posing next to an incredible display of palm leaves adorned with Aljaz's name and the name of this friend, James Carney, who he shared his birthday celebrations with.

Aljaz shared the photos on Instagram

The second snap shared by Aljaz showed off his incredible two-tier birthday cake, which was covered in navy blue icing and topped with adorable panda bears and bamboo leaves. Perhaps most excitingly of all, though, the dancer shared a glimpse of 30 Pavilion Road's jaw-dropping interiors, uploading a snap of a grand fireplace topped with flowers. A beautiful, old-fashioned portrait painting hung above the fireplace, and the room was covered in chic peacock wallpaper.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara celebrates husband Aljaz Skorjanec's 30th birthday with amazing throwback photo!

We're obsessed with Aljaz's cake

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share a glimpse inside their London home

Aljaz turned 30 on Wednesday, and to mark the landmark occasion his wife Janette Manrara shared a sweet throwback photo of Aljaz on her Instagram account. The picture sees a young Aljaz smartly dressed in a black pinstripe suit and bowtie, with a serious expression on his face as he poses for the camera. Alongside the image, Janette, 36, wrote: "Happy 30th Birthday my love! You mean the world to me and more! Here's to our future together and the many more exciting things to come! I love you!!!"

Janette also followed up her post with another photo of Aljaz in present day, holding up a birthday cake with a flare candle. "Happy 30th Birthday Bučko.... Your smile brings joy to my heart even in the hardest of days; always. I’ll hold you tight forever. Thank you for loving me unconditionally; fully & deeply. Me and you through it all together. I love you," she captioned the sweet tribute.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.