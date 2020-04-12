Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds paid a heartfelt tribute to the NHS for their treatment of her partner, who was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 last weekend. After spending a couple of nights in intensive care, Boris was moved to a ward and has now been released. He will spend some time at his country home of Chequers before returning to Downing Street when he has fully recovered.

Taking to Twitter on Easter Sunday, Carrie, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, posted a series of emotional messages. Although she did not mention her partner by name, the context of her tweets was clear. They began: "I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you [rainbow emoji]."

The conservationist went on: "There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones." Carrie concluded: "Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky."

Carrie shared the emotional message on Twitter

Her followers responded with empathetic messages, which included: "So delighted for you Carrie, we are all rooting for our Prime Minister @BorisJohnson to recover fully from his awful ordeal. Many thanks to the NHS staff who saved him; we are so grateful to them. Wishing all those suffering recovery & those serving strength & perseverance," and: "So glad our PM is on the mend, and a big thanks to our wonderful NHS staff. Take care and enjoy the rest of the Easter holidays."

The 32-year-old revealed earlier this month that she had been in bed for a week with symptoms she suspected were coronavirus but had subsequently recovered. She tweeted: "I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend."

