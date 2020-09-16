Simon Cowell reveals health fears for son Eric in rare interview about family life The X Factor presenter is a doting dad to six-year-old son Eric

Simon Cowell is currently recovering from a broken back after falling off his bike in August.

The music mogul has been keeping a low profile as he rests at home with his family, and has taken a step back from work on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.

And poor Simon has been worrying about his family during the coronavirus pandemic, doing everything to help protect partner Lauren Silverman and Eric, six, from contracting the disease.

Just before the COVID-19 crisis shook the world, Simon opened up about his fears for his young son in an interview about his family life.

The X Factor judge spoke on talkRADIO in February, and revealed that he was "terrified" that he and Eric would contract coronavirus, and that he was doing everything he could to protect them.

Simon Cowell was worried he and Eric would get coronavirus

"I am terrified about it. I have worn masks for ages, when I cycle around town, I wear a mask," he said. "But I am taking Eric to Disneyland Paris next weekend and I'm almost certain when we're on the train we will 100 per cent be wearing masks."

Simon added that on the trip he would also make sure that he has "loads of hand sanitiser" packed.

Luckily, Simon's family are all in good health, and have been able to look after him during his recovery.

Simon's partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric have been looking after him as he recovers from his bike accident

The star was recently pictured out on a trip to the hospital, and reassured his fans that he was doing okay shortly after the incident.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

Simon has been keeping a low profile during his recovery

Prior to his accident, Simon opened up about his time in lockdown with Eric. He told Terri Seymour on Extra: "I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. He has been absolutely amazing…

"He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden."

