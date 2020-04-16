Victoria Beckham will be spending her 46th birthday in lockdown on Friday, and the fashion designer will be celebrating by dancing the evening away in her living room to a special playlist created by her friend DJ Fat Tony. What's more, the former Spice Girl added that she has asked friends and family to donate to The Children's Society in lieu of birthday presents, and encouraged her millions of followers to consider donating to the charity if they were able to. Alongside her birthday plans, Victoria shared a photo of herself dancing, surrounded by white balloons.

WATCH: Harper Beckham customises mum Victoria's designer sunglasses

The doting mum's full caption read: "Tomorrow is my birthday. @dj_fattony_has given me the best bday present. A playlist of all my favourite songs to share with everyone. Instead of gifts this year I have asked my friends and family to donate to @thechildrenssociety. The link is in my bio. They provide a lifeline for children hidden from view in the coronavirus crisis, and in even more danger now from abuse, exploitation, neglect or hunger."

Victoria shared her plans on Instagram

It continued: "Please support them if you can. Tony will be going live on my Instagram tomorrow at 8PM BST/4PM EDT. Turn the music up and have a dance in your living room/kitchen/bedroom. Thank you Tony!"

Needless to say, fans were thrilled to hear that they would be able to join in with Victoria's birthday celebrations, and took to the comment section of her Instagram post to say so.

"Happy birthday – I'll be tuning in. Gonna dance like nobody is watching, mainly because nobody will be watching," wrote one. "Can't wait!" another added. Others praised Victoria's kindness, with one fan writing: "Ah this is generous as always from VB and I'm so excited to be personally invited to your birthday bash." A fourth follower commented: "You are such a good person. Happy birthday for tomorrow and I hope you love your special gifts."

