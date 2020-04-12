Victoria Beckham went on a trip down memory lane on Easter Sunday as she dug out old family photos. The former Spice Girl delighted fans after sharing a sweet throwback photo on Instagram of Harper as a toddler, which had been taken during an Easter egg hunt in the garden. In the picture, Harper was dressed in a pretty white dress and had a pink bow in her hair as she clutched onto a giant chocolate egg. Fans were quick to react to the photo, with one commenting: "This is the cutest picture," while another wrote: "I don't usually comment on posts, but this is beyond adorable." A third observed: "She is the image of you in this picture."

VIDEO: Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's fun daily exercise routine

Victoria shared the sweetest photo of Harper Beckham as a toddler

In the caption of the cute photo, Victoria acknowledged the difficult day ahead, as many people will be apart from their loved ones who they would normally be spending Easter with. She wrote: "Found the sweetest memory of Harper from an Easter past. My thoughts are with everyone on this very different Easter Sunday xx." Victoria and David Beckham will no doubt have a lovely day with their children, Harper, Romeo and Cruz, but will be missing their oldest son Brooklyn, who has been self-isolating in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. The budding photographer has been missing his family, and recently shared a sweet photo on Instagram of contents from a care package that Harper had sent him, which included a bag of Percy Pigs and a tie-dye T-shirt that his little sister had made.

Harper is growing up quickly!

The Beckhams – who have been staying at their country home in the Cotswolds - have had a lot of fun spending quality time together during the coronavirus lockdown. David has been enjoying cooking dinner for his family, and has been sharing videos of his meals on social media, including wood fire pizzas and a Nutella cake. There is also no risk of them getting bored at home either, with their property boasting a tennis court, pool and a sauna. They even have a cinema room, where they have been watching films together over the past few weeks. Earlier in the month, Victoria shared a video of Harper acting as an usher and serving sweet treats to her siblings before they all sat down to watch Bohemian Rhapsody.

