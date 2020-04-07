Victoria Beckham shares bittersweet text exchange with her parents amid coronavirus

Victoria Beckham has revealed she is missing both of her parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams, as they self-isolate in separate places across the UK. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening, the fashion designer shared a bittersweet text exchange between herself and her parents. "How are you both feeling today? Love you," Victoria said in her text, to which they replied with GIFs of themselves with their thumbs up and, "great thanks".

Alongside the screenshot, Victoria told her followers: "Little texts mean so much right now x. Send someone you love a message and tell them how much you care for them. Miss you so much mum and dad x." The Spice Girls star is currently residing in her Cotswolds home with husband David Beckham and their three youngest children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The couple's eldest son Brooklyn is in lockdown in the US with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Victoria shared this screenshot of the text exchange

The mum-of-four recently revealed that her 21-year-old son was stuck in America due to the restrictions put in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Proud mum Victoria shared Brooklyn's latest post about his Icon Magazine photoshoot. "We are all missing @BrooklynBeckham so much as he remains in lockdown in the US," she wrote two weeks ago. "Seeing this self-portrait he did for @ico_n brought a smile to all our faces this morning!"

Over the past few weeks, Victoria and David have been keeping their fans updated of their time together during self-isolation – from home-schooling Harper to baking cakes, the couple have certainly been keeping followers entertained. They joined thousands of other people across the nation, who celebrated the NHS. The couple, along with their children, recently posted a video of themselves clapping for the #ClapForOurCarers movement. "Happy to be able to come together tonight with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19. Xx VB #ClapForOurCarers," she said in the caption.

