Victoria Beckham shared a video with fans on Sunday which featured her son Romeo showing off his athletic skills. Proving his similarity to his dad, who he also looks a lot like, Romeo could be seen practising his football skills whilst running on a treadmill. The 17-year-old kicked the ball from side to side as he ran forward, and on the rare occasions he lost control of the ball, he was able to get it back quickly. The impressive clip showed that while the Beckhams are observing social distancing restrictions, they're still keeping busy and active.

When Victoria met David, she was a member of the Spice Girls and he played for Manchester United, where he spent most of his career. The couple married in 1999 and share four children: Romeo, oldest son Brooklyn, 21, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old Harper. They are devoted parents, spend time with their whole family whenever they can, including throwing a lavish birthday party for Brooklyn when he turned 21 earlier this month. However, Victoria and David won't be able to see their oldest son for a while as he is self-isolating in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz during the coronavirus lockdown.

Talented youngster Romeo showed off his football skills

On Thursday, the mum-of-four shared her sadness about not being able to see Brooklyn for a while. Taking to Instagram Stories, the fashion and beauty mogul shared Brooklyn's latest post about his Icon Magazine photoshoot. She wrote: "We are all missing @BrooklynBeckham so much as he remains in lockdown in the US. Seeing this self-portrait he did for @ico_n brought a smile to all our faces this morning!"

However, the couple will get the chance to spend a lot of time with their younger children, and they all took part in the nationwide #ClapForOurCarers initiative on Thursday. Victoria shared a video of the family clapping for NHS staff, which she captioned: "Happy to be able to come together tonight with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19. Xx VB #ClapForOurCarers."

