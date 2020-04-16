Linda Robson was among one of the Loose Women who joined in to say thank you to the NHS on Thursday's one-off special programme from the panellists homes. Appearing via video link, the 62-year-old actress heaped praise on hospital staff for all they are doing whilst sacrificing the safety of their own lives during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Where would we all be without our amazing NHS, they have helped me and my family so many times over the years," she said in the video.

"I was in hospital many years ago, I would have died without their care, treatment and love they gave me at the UCLH hospital. Thank you NHS." On the special show, hosts Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards and Nadia Sawalha appeared on the panel from their individual houses, and as well as Linda, a whole host of other Loose Women, including Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch and Gloria Hunniford also sent their love.

Earlier this month, Linda took to Instagram to share a video with her followers, updating them on how she is occupying her time during the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking to the camera, she shared: "I should be sitting on a nice beach somewhere sunning myself, but because of obviously what's going on in this country, I can't be. So here I am – with Ernie [the dog] – and my cup of tea, watching these old birds on the telly." The camera then panned to show a large TV mounted on the wall, showing a repeated episode of the show, featuring Linda and Janet Street-Porter.

Linda recently returned to Loose Women after a break

Meanwhile, in January, Linda bravely detailed her battle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, anxiety and depression, and a six-week stint in a treatment facility. During an appearance on the ITV daytime show, the TV star - who took a year off from presenting - explained that her OCD reached severe levels as a result of taking medication for sleep. "I went to see somebody about it and they gave me a tablet," Linda explained. "But I had a really bad reaction to it. I had a proper meltdown, I got really bad anxiety, I got really bad depression and my OCD kicked into overdrive." Linda went on to reveal that friend and fellow panellist Stacey helped her on her journey to recovery after spotting signs of her OCD, such as seeing her need her phone on full charge at all times.

