Denise Welch made sure she marked her eldest son Matty Healy's 31st birthday with a sweet tribute. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Loose Women panellist shared a series of never-before-seen snaps from when Matty was a child. "Happy birthday Matty," she wrote alongside one photo. The post comes as the world continues to battle the coronavirus, with several countries currently in lockdown.

One of the pictures Denise Welch shared

Just hours before the musician's birthday, Denise told her Twitter followers: "So this time, 31 years ago, I'd already been in labour for 30 hrs!!!" Her ex-husband Tim Healy – with whom she shares sons Matty and Louis with – quickly replied: "Yes pet how can we forget then 7.30am. Wow best thing ever xxxxx." The Benidorm star later tweeted his own message, writing: "Happy happy birthday Matty can't wait to give you a hug." He then shared a video of himself singing a tune whilst playing the guitar, and said: "You practised and you practised, and you practised. Look at you now, you play better than me. I love you so much and I can't wait to give you a hug."

Matty is the eldest son of Denise and Auf Wiedersehen Pet star Tim. The former couple were married for 24 years before their divorce in 2012. Since their split, the two have remained on the very best of terms for the sake of their sons, Matty and Louis Healy, who turned 19 last month.

Although Matty has famous parents, the family make a conscious effort not to discuss each other's lives in interviews. However, Denise has previously revealed how proud she is of her son. "I was very thrilled and proud that he told me about it - I was extremely proud of him for talking about it," she said of her son's former drug addiction on Loose Women. "Matty has decided to publicly speak about it because the way he writes songs, he will be writing about his battle with drugs in there. I'm incredibly proud of him, he's completely clean now… he's a wonderful young man, a wonderful son and a wonderful brother… I'm very proud he's decided to tell his truth."

