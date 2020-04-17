Ben Shephard reveals the one thing giving Kate Garraway comfort during difficult time

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard has revealed what is bringing comfort to co-presenter Kate Garraway as her husband Derek Draper remains in intensive care battling coronavirus. Speaking live on HELLO! magazine's Friday night Instagram show HELLO! Let's Gab, the 45-year-old told presenter Gaby Roslin: "She posted on Instagram last night. She and Darcey and Billy went out last night [for #Clapforcarers] as well, just to say they can't thank the NHS enough for the extraordinary care they are offering Derek. He is critically ill. He is very, very ill indeed."

Ben, who is good friends with Kate, added: "But he is still with us and as long as he is still with us there is hope. We're all keeping our fingers crossed and sending lots of positivity and strength to Kate and Darcey and Billy for his recovery.

When Gaby told Ben to let Kate know that HELLO! readers were replying in their droves, sending love and prayers to Derek, Ben revealed: "I will, yes. I will make sure she knows. She did say she can't go through all the messages but in the quieter moments she gets a chance to read all the messages from people and they bring her such comfort, to know that everyone's out there."

Kate herself updated fans on her husband's critical condition on Friday morning, posting a lengthy statement on her Instagram. "From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary #nhsworkers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients. I'm afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope."

She added: "Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease. You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief. Thank you, too, to my own little band of "key workers", the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the #nhs, gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friend, family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support. It's such a comfort. We must all stand together. #clapthecarers #love #hope."