Ben Shephard is using his time in lockdown to hone a new skill. The Good Morning Britain presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video showing him learning how to juggle with his two sons! Ben shares two boys with his wife Annie; Jack, 14, and 13-year-old Sam. The clip shows the trio watching an online tutorial in a beautiful open plan living space, with a laptop resting on a large wooden dining table. Ben and his youngest child can be seen wearing matching red T-shirts and grey shorts, while Jack is practicing in his blue and white striped dressing gown. Ben captioned the video: "Morning all - so we just had the most brilliant #juggling masterclass from @ninjestermonty via #zoom. Sam has really been getting into his juggling and getting some expert tips from Monty was just what he needed. As you can see Jack was still in his dressing gown!!! Can't recommend it enough - if you've got kids (of all ages) and fancy learning a new skill @ninjestermonty is your man!!! #jester #lockdownskills."

WATCH: Ben Shephard is learning a new skill with his sons during lockdown

Ben, 45, and Annie were married in 2004, and at the end of March celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. Although festivities had to be muted given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple still marked the milestone occasion with a "lovely" day at home with their boys. "We had a celebration of some sorts," Ben later told Lorraine Kelly on her show. "But what was lovely yesterday, we just sat around and had dinner with the boys.

"Lots of people - like you were saying - are suddenly eating together more than they were," he added. "It was just a lovely sort of day being at home, being in the garden and thinking, '25 years together is a long old time.'" Ben popped the question to Annie following a nine-year relationship - he previously made light of the proposal, writing on Instagram: "It had only taken me nine years to ask her (you can't rush these things!). I'm still not sure quite how I managed to persuade her to put up with me, but I'm very glad that I did, and she still hasn't worked out that there are far better options out there."

Ben shares his two sons with wife Annie

Ben has spoken about the importance of time with his family before. Last year, he announced he was stepping down from presenting Goals On Sunday after nine years, in order to focus on his children. He told the Mirror: "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with. They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them."

He added: "What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I'm shattered. Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I'll benefit from being more involved in their weekend life."