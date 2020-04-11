Ben Shephard's wife has a great hack for making exercise more bearable

Ben Shephard has shared a video of his wife Annie passing the time while exercising by reading a cookbook – which is an excellent way to keep your brain preoccupied and stop yourself giving up on exercise because it's boring. Taking to Instagram, the Good Morning Britain host revealed on Saturday morning that he was going to cycle an incredible 150 kilometres for charity on his exercise bike in the beautiful garden of his home, and that he and his family would split the distance by taking turns, and during her part of the ride, Annie could be heard saying: "I'm planning lunch!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard works up a sweat in home gym

Whilst he filmed Annie flicking through a cookbook as she pedalled away, Ben said: "Second changeover, Sam has handed over to his mum. Bit more of a sedated pace now." It was then that Annie exclaimed: "I'm planning lunch!" Ben replied: "Annie's planning lunch while on the ride."

MORE: See the Good Morning Britain hosts' wedding photos: from Ben Shephard to Piers Morgan

Annie on the bike with a cookbook

MORE: Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking update on husband Derek's 'worrying' coronavirus battle

In the background of his video, Ben and Annie's huge garden could be seen. Featuring a rustic white shed and leafy arches, the outdoor space also features a never-ending path, with apple trees and vegetable beds.

In 2019, the father-of-two proudly revealed that he had made his very own gin bench. In a photo posted to Instagram, two generous gin and tonics were perched on the bench, with Ben writing in the caption: "Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin."

It's not just the grounds that are stunning. Inside the property, there is a kitchen complete with an Aga and wood fittings, a living room with a working fireplace and a large kitchen area with French doors and original features. Ben lives with Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.