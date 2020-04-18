Two Pints of Lager star Will Mellor has told fans that he is having the "hardest time" time following the death of his father Bill, adding that his dad did not pass away as a result of coronavirus. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen in his back garden, and tells the camera: "It’s just the hardest time. It’s horrendous. What do you do when you lose your hero?"

The heartbroken star added: "I also know there are a lot of people who are going through this out there. I just want you to know I feel your pain. We’ve just got to try and stick together and get through it. Try and remember the good times. If you think about my dad, remember the good times. That’s what I’m going to do, and we’ll get through this. That’s it."

Will's friends and fans rushed to send messages of sympathy. "Hey Will, thinking of you pal," wrote EastEnders star Shane Richie, with actress Vicky McClure adding: "So so sorry to this Will. Sending you and your family love and strength." Susanna Reid wrote: "So so sorry Will. Love to you and your family."

One fan replied: "So truly sorry for your heartache. Just know your dad's huge influence on you has made you who you are, so he will always be with you." Another tweeted: "So sorry to hear this. You gave your dad so much to be proud of and I'll bet you were his hero, too."

Will's dad had been poorly in recent weeks, and was rushed to hospital at the end of March, however the coronavirus pandemic meant that the actor was unable to visit his mum and sisters during the difficult time. Will explained: "My instincts were just to get in the car and go, and you realise you can’t. I can’t be there for my mum, can’t go and see my sisters… It’s just brought it all home, what situation we’re in."

