Gordon Ramsay gets angry with family pets in the most hilarious video we've seen all day - watch The celebrity chef shared the video on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that his three pet dogs, Peanut, Bruno and Carlos, were too lazy to go for a walk. The Michelin starred chef shared a hilarious video of the moment that he tried – unsuccessfully – to coax them off the couch and join him on a walk in the beautiful Cornish countryside, but they weren't having any of it.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares hilarious video of his pet dogs being lazy

At first, Gordon points the camera at Peanut, who is curled up on the sofa. The father-of-five can be heard saying: "Excuse me, it's time for [a walk]. Peanut, don't close those eyes. Open them. Let's go. Lead, walk, done." Next, he pans the camera to cocker spaniel Bruno, who is also curled up in the middle of the sofa. "Bruno, for god's sake man it's time for a walk," grumbles Gordon. "Dogs don't have to be in lockdown. Bruno, walkies, let's go."

The incredible sea view from Gordon's home

Finally, Gordon moves the camera even further along the the large sofa, landing on Carlos. The Hell's Kitchen star then says: "Carlos. Oh for god's sake. Do I have to walk on my own again? Carlos! Hey! Oh my lord. What wrong with you today? And you. And you. Really? Sod it."

The famous chef is currently self-isolating with his family in their beautiful Cornwall home, which is located right by the sea. Earlier this week, Gordon showed off his home's stunning settings in a video filmed from his balcony.

As he panned the camera over the shoreline, Gordon hilariously sang along to Wake Up it's a Beautiful Morning, adding: "It's so beautiful." The celebrity chef's one-year-old son, Oscar, was also heard gurgling in the background from his dad's arms.

While he is social distancing, it hasn't stopped the star from feeling the love of his neighbours. Earlier in the week, Gordon revealed that someone living close to him had gifted him a batch of asparagus. "Now what a lovely, beautiful, generous little gift," Gordon said in footage shared on his Instagram page. He also read out a note that his neighbour had attached, saying: "A little gift from the fields across your house."

