Strictly exes Katya and Neil Jones facetime each other during self-isolation to stay in touch with their pet dog Crumbles Neil and Katya Jones announced their separation in August

Strictly Come Dancing's Neil and Katya Jones might have announced their separation last August after 11 years together, but they have remained the best of friends – and they've proved this once again over the weekend.

Katya, who has been self-isolating by herself in her London flat, shared the cutest picture on Friday, showing herself facetiming her ex Neil and their dog Crumbles. "Hello @miss_crumblejones. Look at her," she wrote across the image, adding several red heart emojis too.

The picture showed their pet dog's full face, but Neil's unmistakable red hair could be spotted in the corner of the snap.

The couple, who married in 2013, share custody of their fur baby, whom they welcomed to their family back in 2016. Crumbles is also a bit of a social media star as he has his own Instagram account with more than 6,000 followers.

The last year has been challenging for both Neil and Katya, especially since they announced their separation in August but the Russian dancer recently revealed that she finally feels happy.

MORE: Home alone! 6 celebrities in solo lockdown during coronavirus

Taking to Instagram exactly one month before her birthday on 12 May, the professional dancer told her 163,000 followers on Easter Sunday: "In exactly a month today is going to be my 31st birthday. Turning 30 last year was a very challenging time for me. And even though I was on dance tour, doing what I love around my friends, I couldn’t find my peace."

She continued: "There are so many preconceptions about turning 30, you can't help but start to apply them to yourself, it's meant to be some sort of milestone. But this year, even in isolation, even with possibility that I won't be able to celebrate with my friends or see anyone at all, I couldn’t feel more wholesome, happy and blessed. No, there isn't 'you have to...' there isn't 'you're meant to...', there is no right or wrong. It's just me and my own journey. #lifeafter30 #birthdaysoon #isolation."

Katya's mum Tatyana was quick to send her some reassuring words, commenting: "I'm glad that you have this time where you can devote yourself to yourself, for the first time in many years. To be alone for a while is rare happiness."

Estranged husband Neil also supported her message by liking the post.