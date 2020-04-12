Strictly's Katya Jones reflects on 'challenging' year and reveals she finally feels happy

Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones was feeling reflective on Easter Sunday, and shared with fans that ahead of celebrating her birthday on 12 May, she finally feels happy after a very challenging year.

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer told her 163,000 followers: "In exactly a month today is going to be my 31st birthday. Turning 30 last year was a very challenging time for me. And even though I was on dance tour, doing what I love around my friends, I couldn’t find my peace."

She continued: "There are so many preconceptions about turning 30, you can’t help but start to apply them to yourself, it's meant to be some sort of milestone. But this year, even in isolation, even with possibility that I won't be able to celebrate with my friends or see anyone at all, I couldn’t feel more wholesome, happy and blessed. No, there isn't "you have to..." there isn't "you're meant to...", there is no right or wrong. It's just me and my own journey. #lifeafter30 #birthdaysoon #isolation."

Katya's mum Tatyana was quick to send her some reassuring words, commenting: "I'm glad that you have this time where you can devote yourself to yourself, for the first time in many years. To be alone for a while is rare happiness."

The star also received the support of Stacey Dooley and estranged husband Neil Jones, who both liked her post.

Despite separating last year, Katya and Neil maintain a good relationship and still follow each other on social media.

Neil and Katya were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August 2019. At the time, they posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."