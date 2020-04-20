James Martin has surprised his followers after sharing a handsome photo of himself from when he was 20 years old. The celebrity chef, now 47, took to Instagram to take part in the viral Me At 20 challenge – and his fans were rather impressed! "Ha ha just got asked to find a picture of me at 20 years old, for some reason people are doing it. Here's one #MeAt20," he wrote in the caption. The black-and-white snap sees the TV star showing off his freckles and curtains whilst smiling towards the camera lens.

"Still just as handsome," gushed one follower, while another remarked: "You can't mistake those eyes." A third post read: "Gorgeous then, gorgeous now Mr M x." A fourth person stated: "You're still as cute as this." However, there were some fans who believe James has "aged like fine wine". One commented: "Maturing beautiful like a fine wine." Another fan said: "Wow what a handsome young man and def got more handsome with age!"

Over the years, James has been at the forefront of British television as a TV chef. He hosted Saturday Kitchen on the BBC for a decade before moving to present his lifestyle show Saturday Morning with James Martin on ITV. He also often appears on This Morning to do live cooking segments.

Meanwhile, the never-before-seen photo comes shortly after James revealed that giving up on the chance to settle down and raise a family is one of his biggest regrets. In a new interview with Prima, the former Strictly contestant confessed that his dedication to work outweighed his desire to take the "conventional" route. "The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it," he confessed. "I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work."

The chef has been in a relationship with TV producer Louise since 2011

Although he made quite the sacrifice, James admitted he would still pick the same path if he got to do it all over again. "The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact," he added. "But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it's made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

