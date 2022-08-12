James Martin's regret about not getting married and having kids revealed The former Strictly star and his girlfriend Louise have been together since 2011

Despite his incredible career in food and television, celebrity chef James Martin has revealed that giving up on the chance to settle down and raise a family is one of his biggest regrets.

In an interview with Prima back in April 2020, the 50-year-old confessed that his dedication to work outweighed his desire to take the "conventional" route.

WATCH: James Martin makes pasta for his village

"The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it," he confessed. "I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work."

Although he made quite the sacrifice, James admitted he would still pick the same path if he got to do it all over again. "The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact," he added.

"But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it's made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

James pictured with Louise Davies

Over the years, James has been at the forefront of British television as a TV chef. He hosted Saturday Kitchen on the BBC for a decade before moving to present his lifestyle show Saturday Morning with James Martin on ITV.

The culinary whizz has previously starred in Ready Steady Cook, Strictly Come Dancing, Blue Peter and The Great British Village Show.

Asked about leaving the BBC, James revealed: "I might be busier than ever, but now I can have time with my dogs, time at home, where we record James Martin's Saturday Morning, and I can decide what to do and when. That puts you in a much better place in your head, and in life. In many ways, it feels like I’ve got my life back."

The chef has been in a relationship with the TV producer since 2011

Meanwhile, James is in a relationship with TV producer Louise Davies. They met on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and have been dating since 2011. The couple tend to keep a low-profile, with James rarely speaking about his girlfriend in public or sharing photos of her on social media.

However, back in 2018, James confessed that he and his long-term partner Louise are not planning to marry, with the celebrity chef instead preferring to focus on work. "No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really," he told Sunday People. "I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

