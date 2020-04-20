Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh has given a very candid account of working on the NHS frontline amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 30-year-old, who has been working as a doctor for five years, has confessed it has been a "very anxious" time. Despite the struggle, the mum-of-two has expressed her gratitude towards her husband as he tends to their children whilst she continues to take care of ill patients.

Peter Andre recently posted a photo of his wife Emily with her NHS colleagues

Writing for The Sun, Emily explained: "I think I speak for many NHS and key workers when I say it's a very anxious time at the moment." She now works longer shifts due to hospitals seeing increasing numbers of unwell patients and NHS staff falling sick, meaning she can't always see her children every day. "I often shower straight after getting home, before I see the kids. I can return quite late so usually they are in bed, or on their way," she wrote. "I catch up with Pete over dinner, then a cup of tea on the sofa and it's back to bed!"

WATCH: Peter Andre shows off the results of son Junior's dramatic lockdown buzz cut

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's wife Emily comes to the rescue with homework

Over the past month or so, Pete has been at home looking after their children - six-year-old Amelia and three-year-old Theo - as well as his two eldest kids Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, who are currently staying with him during lockdown. Of the number of patients she is seeing every day, Emily shared her fears of possibly infecting her family. "This is obviously coupled with anxiety about the disease itself and what may happen if you become unwell, not to mention how that may affect your family," she said. "Lots of people I know who work for the NHS also have family members working on the front line, so that adds another dimension to the worry."

SHOP: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

However hard it gets on the frontline, Emily confessed she has been overwhelmed with the lovely gestures she has received over the weeks. "The number of kind gestures I have seen is overwhelming people bringing in food for hospital workers, offering them places to stay or simply just words of encouragement," she continued.

Meanwhile, Peter has previously shared his pride at his wife Emily. The Australian star took to Instagram to share a photograph in support of the NHS and its workers, showing Emily posing with some of her colleagues, each holding signs that together read: "We stay here for you, please stay home for us." He wrote: "Proud #supportthenhs. Thank you so much to ALL the NHS and the carers up and down the country."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.