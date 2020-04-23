Geri Halliwell posts rare selfie with husband Christian Horner to announce donkey's baby news

Geri Halliwell and her husband have a very sweet reason to smile – their donkey Betsy will become a mother this summer. The singer revealed the exciting news to fans on Wednesday night, posting a rare selfie with her husband Christian Horner as they hugged Betsy. "Thinking of you. Love from our Betsy - she's expecting ! Baby donkey due in August," she captioned the snap.

Fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple, but also to reveal their joy at seeing them pose together. "You guys are so cute aw," wrote a follower, whilst other fans were left impressed with how clean Geri's white clothes remained despite working with animals.

"I'm so impressed that you can wear white around your animals and still look gorgeous!" one said. Geri and her family are currently self-isolating at their country estate outside Banbury, in Oxfordshire. Here, the Horners have a number of animals, including goats, four dogs, two cats, chickens, horses, a couple of canaries and, of course, miniature donkeys – three in total, named Betsy, Bobby and Nelly.

The singer, 45, usually delights her fans with pictures of her animals, but during the Easter holidays she treated them to a rare picture of her two children, Bluebell and Montague and Christian's daughter from a previous marriage, Olivia.

"Happy Easter sending love and praying for new beginnings for everyone," she captioned the picture, which showed the three together after taking part in an Easter egg hunt.

Christian and Geri have an exciting day coming up – their fifth wedding anniversary. The couple married in a romantic ceremony in Bedfordshire on 15 May 2015. The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by Geri's Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton and her fiancé Jade Jones, Amanda Holden, Myleene Klass, and Jennifer Saunders, among others.

Geri has previously spoken about her wedding day, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that it was "truly the happiest day" of her life. She said: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."

She added: "The thing is my mother, she got divorced so it kind of put me off a bit if I'm honest and I hadn't met anyone that I felt it was right [with] really. And when I met Christian, I automatically knew, I did, I actually said to my friend, 'I think I've met the man I want to marry'."