Catherine Tate is one of the nation's best loved comedians, thanks to her hilarious characterisations and catchphrases on her sketch show. But despite her international fame, the star has managed to keep her private life firmly out of the spotlight. As such, very little is known about Catherine's personal relationships. With the actress back in the spotlight this week on Big Night In, we take a look at Catherine's love life…

Is Catherine married?

No, but she is engaged! American screenwriter Jeff Gutheim, 48, went down on one knee and popped the question last year, although it is not yet known if the couple have set a date. Their romance began following the end of Jeff's 19-year marriage to wife Tracey. Together, the couple share three children. Catherine moved to the States in 2011 when she landed a role in the US version of The Office, although she does also maintain a home in London.

Does Catherine have any children?

Catherine, 51, is a very proud mum to one daughter, now 17. She welcomed Erin with her former partner, stage manager Twig Clark at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in January 2003.

Long-term relationship

As mentioned, Catherine shares a daughter with Twig Clark, following a long-term romance. The pair decided not to marry, however. "I've never really thought I'd get married," Catherine confessed in a 2009 interview. "It's not that I'm suspicious of it or anything like that, it's just that I don’t have a reference for it because my mum wasn't. And it's not as if I'm not fully committed to him, because I am."

Catherine shares her daughter Erin with ex-partner Twig Clark

Twig even made his way into Catherine's writing – specifically her characters 'The New Parents', who were always competing about who had the biggest eye bags. "They were just me and Twig," she confessed. "When Erin was born, we were obsessed with sleep, either ours or the baby's. At any point in the day, one of us wasn't having enough. I remember writing down a conversation we had, word for word, and that made a script - it was so funny."

Other romances

The TV star briefly dated Jason Orange

Catherine and Twig called time on their romance in the summer of 2011. She was then briefly linked to Take That star Jason Orange. The couple were said to have met when they filmed a charity TV sketch for Comic Relief, during which she impersonated him. They enjoyed a number of dates, but took extra care to keep their relationship private and were only photographed together on a handful of occasions.

She was also in a relationship with Adrian Chiles

Following her whirlwind romance with Jason, Catherine was linked to broadcaster Adrian Chiles in 2012. The pair were photographed cosying up on the grass together in LA in 2012. It’s thought they first met when Catherine appeared on Adrian’s ITV panel game show That Sunday Night Show in January 2011, and their friendship progressed into a blossoming romance some time later. However, after one year, in December 2013, it was reported the couple had called time on their relationship, blaming their busy work schedules for their split.