Jennifer Lopez's stepdaughter Ella celebrated her 12th birthday on Tuesday and it looked like the entire family had a day to remember! The pre-teen's proud dad Alex Rodriguez shared photos on Instagram of the festivities, including one of Ella's incredible birthday cake. The decadent treat was music-themed and consisted of three layers, each decorated differently. The base of the cake was covered in rainbow icing and had Ella's name spelt out in sparkly letters, while the middle layer was iced blue and decorated in stars, and the top featured a giant music note. To the side of the cake was an edible pair of gold headphones.

Jennifer Lopez's stepdaughter Ella had the most incredible birthday cake

On her birthday, Ella was joined by her family and friends near her home in Miami. Non-family members were invited to attend the celebrations in their cars to abide by the social distancing rules. The birthday girl was joined by both A-Rod and J-Lo, her sister Natasha, 15, and Jennifer's 12-year-old twins Emme and Max. Ella's mum, Cynthia Scurtis, was also present at the party.

J-Lo paid a sweet tribute to Ella on social media on her birthday

To mark Ella's birthday, both Alex and Jennifer paid sweet tributes to her on social media. The Hustlers actress reflected on the very first time she met her stepdaughter, writing: "To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up. You won my heart in a split second ...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!!"

J-Lo and A-Rod's children all get on incredibly well

Alex, meanwhile, posted a video montage made up of photos and footage of Ella and her family from over the years. Alongside the clip, the former baseball star wrote: "I can’t say enough about how proud I am to be your dad, Ella. You are growing up so fast. You are mature, and wildly talented. You can sing and act and I know you loooove to dance. Ella, what I’m most proud of this year is the dedication you have given to your studies. You really improved your grades this year and that means so much to me. Making a commitment to education yields so many rewards later in life. And I can’t wait to see what life brings you. Happy 12th birthday #EllaBella!! I love you so much."

A-Rod and Jennifer's children all get on incredibly well, and the celebrity couple have previously spoken out about their kids' close relationship. Talking to People, the Selina actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

