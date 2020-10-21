When Kim Kardashian surprised fans with major change to her appearance The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been looking at old photos during the lockdown

Kim Kardashian has had many different hairstyles over the years, and as she celebrates her 40th birthday on 21 October, we look back at the time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went blonde with the rest of her famous family.

MORE: Kim Kardashian shocks fans with photo of daughter Chicago

In April, the Skims founder delighted her social media followers after sharing a never-before-seen photo of herself with her mum Kris Jenner and grandmother MJ, looking like you have never seen them before.

In the picture, posted on the beauty mogul's Instagram account, all three women were wearing blonde wigs at various lengths.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian melts hearts with footage of son Psalm

Kim rocked a sleek, straight style, while Kris kept her trademark pixie cut. MJ, meanwhile, opted for a full fringe and a bouncy blowdry.

In the caption, Kim revealed a hilarious secret about her grandmother, writing: "My favourite ladies. Fun fact, my grandma has a creep IG account to see what we are all up to."

Kim Kardashian, MJ and Kris Jenner with blonde hair

This isn't the first time that Kim has experimented with blonde hair. The star often changes her appearance and has a vast collection of hair pieces and extensions.

GALLERY: Inside the jaw-dropping homes of the Kardashian-Jenner family

MORE: 12 outrageous Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes over the years

During the pandemic, the star has been sporting long hair, which she has been styling in braids while looking after her four young children at home.

Kim Kardashian with husband Kanye West and their four children

The reality star has been enjoying spending quality time with her family during the past few months and put on a united front with husband Kanye West following his much-talked-about Twitter posts in July.

However, the family seem to have put that well and truly behind them, and were recently all smiles in a sweet photo with Kris, Khloe and Kourtney.

Kim and husband Kanye

Kim and Kanye share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and admitted to finding it difficult when it came to entertaining their kids during the lockdown earlier in the year.

Kim inside her glam room in Hidden Hills

Kim shared a photo of her family in the living room back in April, and wrote: "What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!"

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian shows support for Kanye West in latest post

While Kim spends majority of her time at her LA mansion, she admitted at the start of the pandemic to sneaking out to her mum's house so that she could have a few minutes' peace and quiet away from her children.

The reality star took part in an interview with Jimmy Fallon from Kris' glam room at her Hidden Hills home during the quarantine in the spring, but Kim reassured the host that the family had abided by the social distancing measures.

Kim and Kanye are doting parents to four children

"Where are you?" the host asked Kim, to which she replied: "I'm in my mum's glam room, Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don't have anyone to do it and I'm not that good, so she did it."

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter North receives outpouring of love after rare interview

On how the family are maintaining the lockdown rules, Kim continued: "That's the first time I've seen her [Kylie], the whole family are distancing so we haven't even seen each other.

"I snuck out and I'm at my mum's house in her glam room, because there's a door from the outside so that's all that she will let us in. And I had to get away from my kids!"

The doting mum is enjoying spending quality time with her kids

In the background of the interview footage, which was shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon's YouTube channel, some of the features inside Kris' stylish room could be seen, including a cream velvet sofa, feature wall art and a quirky leather armchair.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.