Kate Garraway shares rare video of children as she gives update on husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has once again taken to Instagram on Thursday night to update fans on her husband's condition since he was admitted to intensive care earlier this month. After clapping for carers alongside her two children, daughter, Darcey, aged 14, and son William, aged ten, the Good Morning Britain presenter said: "Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them. Shift after endlessly long shift, bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance. None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard."

She added: "He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope. Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart. Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this. I am gathering the things that have helped me and putting them on my free clubgarraway.com ( link in bio). I know I am not alone in struggling. We are all facing challenges, whether we have a sick loved one or not, so let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU - even if it’s just to share!! Lots of love Kate xxx #hope #love."

Just last week, her co-presenter Ben Shephard addressed the very difficult topic of Kate's husband while speaking live on HELLO! magazine's Friday night Instagram show HELLO! Let's Gab.

The 45-year-old told presenter Gaby Roslin that things are very hard for Kate right now, but the outpouring of support she's received is a comfort during this heartbreaking time. "She posted on Instagram last night," he said. "She and Darcey and Billy went out last night [for #Clapforcarers] as well, just to say they can't thank the NHS enough for the extraordinary care they are offering Derek. He is critically ill. He is very, very ill indeed."

Ben, who is good friends with Kate, added: "But he is still with us and as long as he is still with us there is hope. We're all keeping our fingers crossed and sending lots of positivity and strength to Kate and Darcey and Billy for his recovery.

When Gaby told Ben to let Kate know that HELLO! readers were replying in their droves, sending love and prayers to Derek, Ben revealed: "I will, yes. I will make sure she knows. She did say she can't go through all the messages but in the quieter moments she gets a chance to read all the messages from people and they bring her such comfort, to know that everyone's out there."