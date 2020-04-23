Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about the way she is supporting her I'm a Celebrity co-star Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek continues to battle coronavirus. Speaking to Metro, Jacqueline revealed that she has sent the couple a supportive message, saying: "I've sent her my love. I'm praying and hoping for the best."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan sends loving message to Kate Garraway's husband

The EastEnders star also spoke about her other jungle mates, telling the paper: "We do have a group chat and I went on Instagram Live with James Haskell, which was fun." However, Jacqueline added that although she has not kept in touch with every single star, she has caught up with Caitlyn Jenner since leaving the jungle. "Caitlyn did a little video chat with me," she began. "But apart from that, I've not really spoken to many of them."

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa reveals she was approached to join this show by producers

Jacqueline and her two daughters

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa bravely opens up about postpartum hair loss

Earlier in the month, 27-year-old Jacqueline revealed that she had been approached by producers of The Only Way Is Essex, and was asked to join the show. Speaking to TOWIE star and TV personality Bobby Norris on his Get Gobby With Bobby Instagram series, the mum-of-two revealed that she and husband Dan Osborne, who appeared on the reality show from 2013 to 2015, could star in the series together.

She began: "I could be on TOWIE soon, me and Dan are going to come back," before adding: "They did actually ask us a while ago, but I was on EastEnders so I couldn't, but I was like 'Oh my God, imagine me on TOWIE!'"

But that's not the only TV stint that the doting mum has teased in recent months. In February, the actress dedicated an Instagram post to EastEnders' 35th birthday, and hinted that fans of the soap may one day see Lauren Branning – her character on the show – return to Albert Square, writing: "Maybe see you again one day!" Fingers crossed!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.