Piers Morgan has revealed that Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is still "very seriously ill" with coronavirus. Speaking to father-of-two Dean Frost, who was given 50/50 odds of survival when he went into the hospital, Piers said on Tuesday's GMB: "There are so many people going through what you’re going through sadly, including one of our own colleagues, Kate Garraway. Her husband Derek is still very seriously ill with this, we wish him and Kate and their family all the best."

On Friday, Kate released a new statement concerning her husband's coronavirus battle, saying that it has been an "excruciatingly worrying time" for her family as her husband remains in intensive care.

Kate and her husband

Kate's GMB co-host Ben Shepherd delivered her message with viewers and on Instagram. A part of her statement read: "Derek remains in intensive care and is still very ill. I'm afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time. The NHS team who have been working on him have all been extraordinary and I know that it's only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far. I also know that they're working just as hard on all the patients in their care.

"It's hard to find the right words because thank you alone isn't enough but I do thank them because I know Derek would if he could," she added. Turning her attention to her fans for their ongoing support, Kate continued: "I also want to say thank you so so much to everyone who has sent messages of support, I'm sorry that I haven't been able to respond to them, but I hope you will understand I’m focusing on Derek and my family right now. However, in quieter moments, I am seeing them and they are so comforting and wonderful to read."

It was announced last week that Derek had severe symptoms that meant he had to be rushed to hospital. Sadly, Kate has mild symptoms of the coronavirus, and she and the children are not able to visit him.

