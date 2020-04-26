Mason Disick is the double of dad Scott in new photo on the beach during lockdown Scott Disick shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian

Fans were seeing double this weekend after Scott Disick shared a new photo of himself with his oldest son Mason, ten. The pair looked almost identical as they posed for a picture, which was taken on the beach in Malibu, close to the Talentless founder's home. During the coronavirus crisis, Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie have been staying at their beach house, and the doting dad's three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign have been enjoying spending time with them. Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian has even stayed over at the stunning property and recently shared photos of herself relaxing on the balcony overlooking the ocean.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look at the Kardashian kids over the years

Scott Disick and his son Mason enjoyed dinner overlooking the beach

Mason, Penelope and Reign spend half their time with each of their parents, and Kourtney recently opened up about the set-up during the lockdown. Talking on an Instagram Live, the Poosh founder said: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

Mason is growing up quickly!

The oldest of the next generation of Kardashians, Mason is growing up quickly, and recently made headlines after taking part in an Instagram Live without his parents' permission, having made his account public. During the discussion, Mason even confirmed that his aunt Kylie Jenner wasn't dating Travis Scott, much to the delight of fans. However, Kourtney was less than impressed and quickly shut down her son's social media page.

Discussing the incident on an Instagram live with Poosh, she said: "He [Mason] started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us. He has an iPad and a computer for his school. I did delete it, because Scott and I feel like – he's ten. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13." She added: "I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is the comments. People can be so mean and I just feel it's not the time." The 41-year-old initially made her son's Instagram account private so that he could still use it with his friends, but Mason had other ideas! "I made it private," she explained. "And he turned it back to public without me knowing, so I deleted it."

