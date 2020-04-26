Jennifer Lopez looks like a real-life Rapunzel in new video with daughter Emme The Hustlers actress is self-isolating at home in Miami with Alex Rodriguez and their children

Jennifer Lopez isn't going to let being in lockdown stop her from being glamorous! Despite being at home all day, the Hustlers actress is still styling her hair in some seriously chic hairstyles. Over the weekend, J-Lo shared a video on Instagram of herself and daughter Emme sitting outside in the garden, and in the footage the star had a seriously long ponytail, which would give Rapunzel a run for her money. The Maid in Manhatten actress is known for her love of extensions and often experiments with different looks. Jennifer famously turned up to the Latin Billboard Awards in 2018 wearing 50 inch long extensions.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez has stylish long ponytail as she chats with daughter Emme

J-Lo often changes her hairstyles

While the Jenny from the Block hitmaker likes to wear extensions, she has also been embracing her natural locks recently too. Last week, the New Yorker was pictured on her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's Instagram account working out in their home gym, wearing her shoulder-length hair down. What's more, J-Lo's hair is naturally wavy, and her daughter Emme has inherited her mum's beautiful curly tresses. The 50-year-old has previously revealed to People that she feels at her best "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan". The star added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx. "Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

The singer was recently pictured embracing her natural hair

Although Jennifer hasn't been going out during the coronavirus lockdown, the dancer has been regularly staying in touch with her fans on social media. Last weekend, the singer was one of the many stars who took part in the One World: Together at Home show. The Selena actress performed an emotional rendition of Barbra Streisand's People from her garden in Miami, which she had transformed for the event with fairy lights and candles left over from her family's Super Bowl party in February. There was even a makeshift stage, and a seating area for her family to watch her sing.

Jennifer is isolating with fiancé Alex and her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max. Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, are also splitting their time between their dad and mum Cynthia Scurtis' homes. On Tuesday, Ella celebrated her birthday with a socially distant party in the park, complete with a show-stopping music-themed birthday cake, which was served to all her friends as they attended from afar in their cars.

