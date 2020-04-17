Nadia Sawalha treated her followers on Instagram by posting a photo in honour of Flashback Friday – and she looks gorgeous! The Loose Women panellist, who appeared on the one-off special episode to celebrate NHS Day on Thursday, can be seen in the snap looking extra glamourous in a white coat and black dress underneath, with lavish jewellery and a classic red lip.

Although the former EastEnders actress looks fabulous in the picture, she honestly detailed the feelings of low self-esteem she felt at the time in her caption. She began: "You know I was as miserable as sin that night god knows how many years ago!" Adding a series of laughing crying emojis, she continued:"You would never know it would you?! I look so smug I could eat myself! But nope my self-esteem was on the floor, felt like a right pratt, and just wanted to go home and order a curry with double naan."

She continued: "If only I could have seen into the future, seen what was coming, seen that our health and the freedom to just walk out of the sodding front door whenever the hell we felt like it was going to become the most precious thing on earth I pray that when we are the other side of these terrible time's that I will come out a more grateful, humble and kind person. But if I'm honest I'm really worried that I will just slip back to being the stupid frivolous cow I’ve spent most of my life being!!!! Pray for me girls."

Nadia's brutally honest message regarding the current circumstances comes shortly after she appeared on a very special one-off episode of Loose Women in honour of ITV's NHS Day. The 55-year-old was on the show, pre-recorded from home, along with her fellow panellists Stacey Solomon, Andrea McLean and Brenda Edwards. The special episode was to celebrate and recognise all of the key workers and staff members within the NHS working to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

