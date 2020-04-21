Nadia Sawalha dared to bare all this week as she stripped off for the Pillow Challenge. The Loose Women star shared a photo that showed her covering her modesty with just a pillow, which she had fashioned to appear as a dress, with a belt holding it to her body. Striking a pose in a pair of red high heels, Nadia posted her photo alongside a photo of Halle Berry's efforts. Nadia, 55, wrote: "Thank god for @halleberry inspiring me to find my inner couture, my inner supermodel, my inner fashion diva. Good god I feel beautiful!! Eat your heart out A listers I'm coming through!!!!! Pillow available from...... Morrisons, Primark , Asda's and Croydon market ... WOULD YOU DARE TO TAKE THE PILLOW CHALLENGE?????"

Nadia's fans were quick to praise the TV star. "Bloody brilliant, now that's a true role model for young girls. Well done Nadia!" one follower commented, while another wrote: "Brilliant! That’s the next cover of Vogue right there. Keep up the hilarious shenanigans!" Nadia's Loose Women co-star Denise Welch remarked: "My god Nads!!! Who wore it best??!!"

Mum-of-two Nadia has certainly been keeping her fans entertained during lockdown. Earlier this month, she added a funny twist to her baking session as she attempted to make her own bread. Instead of just whipping up a loaf, Nadia also decided to use the opportunity to celebrate her figure at the same time. Playfully running a rolling pin over her bare, flour-covered belly, which she rested on her kitchen countertop, the 55-year-old captioned the image: "Spent all day trying to get a loaf of bread and a loo roll ... geez have had to take drastic measures ... but I’m happy!"

Nadia and her husband, Mark Adderley

The TV star is currently self-isolating at home with her TV producer husband, Mark Adderley, and their daughters, Maddie, 17, and Kiki-Bee, 12. The couple recently shared their tips for home-schooling children in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. Nadia and Mark have home-schooled their daughters for nearly five years after taking them out of school after the rigid demands of their curriculum began to cause them both anxiety.

The couple share two daughters together

They were subsequently home-schooled by tutors and have flourished; Maddie is preparing to audition for drama school, while Kiki-Bee wants to work in animation. Now tutor-free due to the lockdown, Nadia, Mark and live-in grandmother, Nanny Di, are doing the teaching. "I'd also advise parents not to get bogged down with the idea that school has to start at 8am and finish at 3pm," she told us. "Forget the constraints of the clock. You need to be flexible. When Kiki told me she needed a bit more sleep, I said: ‘Sure,’ and we started work later."