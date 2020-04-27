Ola Jordan was left rather unimpressed with her husband James Jordan after he made quite the mistake in their kitchen on Monday afternoon. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who recently became a first-time mother, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal how her husband left something in their freezer for far too long, which had a disastrous effect on their frozen food. Watch the hilarious video below to see what happened...

Loading the player...

WATCH: James and Ola Jordan suffer the ultimate kitchen disaster

"Wow, I blame you Ella," James joked as he held their newborn daughter. "Oh my god! It's proper blown up," he added, realising his mistake. "Why do men act like children sometimes," Ola later told her followers. "Honestly, I could kill him right now," she joked as she burst into giggles. "You can't blame your baby." To which, James retorted: "I swear, I saw her do it."

