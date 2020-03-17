James Jordan has revealed he is "struggling" to cope with the pressure of looking after his ill father, newborn baby and his wife Ola Jordan amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star - who became a first-time dad last week - wrote a heartfelt message, warning his followers to stay safe. "Trying to juggle a new born with wife who is still recovering, my dad in hospital and the coronavirus," he tweeted. "I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life."

WATCH: At home with James and Ola Jordan

"I'm still thinking of all of you," he added. "We must all stay safe AND #BeKind." He then responded to a "terrified" pregnant follower, saying: "My thoughts are with you, positive thoughts. We must all stay positive." James' father Alan was admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke on Thursday, just days after he and Ola welcomed their first child.

James shared this snap from hospital on Sunday

On Monday, the 41-year-old thanked his fans for their support and prayers during this difficult time. "Thank you for all your amazing messages and prayers," he said. "So much love in the world at this scary difficult time. I will be forever grateful. My dad is slowly getting better every day. Now we just need to find out what is wrong with his brain."

It's clearly a trying period for James since he remains by his dad's bedside at hospital, while Ola recovers and looks after their little girl. The couple, who have been married for 16 years, shared their baby joy exclusively with HELLO!, saying: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we've waited so long for!" They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter's tiny feet. "She's here and she is perfect," wrote the new mum.

