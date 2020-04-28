Alex Jones brightened up her Instagram followers' morning by sharing a cute video of her baby son Kit. The video, which was shared on her Stories on Tuesday, showed the One Show host's 11-month-old tot rocking the most hilarious hairstyle. "Lockdown hair," the 43-year-old simply wrote across the clip. Alex is also a doting month to three-year-old son Teddy, whom she shares with husband Charlie Thomson.

The couple will soon be preparing to celebrate baby Kit's first birthday next month, a massive milestone that mum Alex recently seemed to address when she shared a video of her son crawling through the house alongside the caption: "There he goes…" followed by a broken heart emoji. In the video, Kit could be seen wearing an adorable white and grey babygrow – how sweet!

Alex only recently returned to The One Show following her maternity leave with Kit, but every second counts when it comes to little ones. That's why she's been making the most of her one-on-one time with her two sons during the current self-isolation period, from trying her hand at baking delicious-looking hedgehog biscuits to getting involved in her sons' games.

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson married on 31 December 2015

In a previous interview with Good Housekeeping, Alex spoke honestly about the pressure to juggle her work and home life in order to "have it all". "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle," the star disclosed. "I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

