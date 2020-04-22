Alex Jones has shared a reflective post on Instagram as the nation continues to face weeks of lockdown. The One Show host posted a photo of a rainbow picture in the window of her home – seemingly drawn by her eldest son Teddy – and spoke about the legacy this symbol of hope will leave in its wake. "Isn't it strange that in years to come, when history books write about the pandemic of 2020 and school children study it, these rainbows in our windows will become the sign of these times," the mum-of-two wrote. "Did we ever think we would be here a year ago?

"It's all really tricky to navigate but maybe we all needed a reason to slow down, to press reset and to have the chance to hold our families closer than before. We don't have to learn how to bake like Mary B or learn mandarin or do yoga, we can do, or we can choose just to get through the day and reward ourselves with a nice glass of vino at the other end. That's me. I feel lucky to still be working for many reasons, but mainly because it still gives us a bit of structure and routine even though it makes things difficult at home.

"Most days I appreciate the fact that I get to spend lots of time with the boys, I feel on top of things and even enjoy it and some days it all feels too much, I hate the Groundhog Day situation that we're in and I miss my parents, my sister and my friends terribly but what always helps is throwing those curtains open and letting the sun in. I hope you're all ok. Sending lots of love x."

Alex's post resonated with her fans. "So so true and exactly how I have been feeling. I think we will all come out of this appreciating life a little differently. Big hugs to you x," one wrote, while another remarked: "Thank you Alex for a grounding honest post. Stay well." A third took a more light-hearted approach: "The sun keeps reminding me I need to clean the windows!"

Alex shares two children with her husband, Charlie Thomson

Alex, 43, is currently self-isolating at home with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two boys, Teddy, three, and 11-month-old Kit. She has been keeping her followers amused during lockdown, most recently with a cooking disaster! The Welsh star shared a photo of a very burnt cake on her Instagram Stories, along with the caption: "Yeah...we just did a casual bit of baking this morning...absolutely delicious." A second image documented her disastrous attempt at icing. The photo showed a number of cracks in the bright blue icing, which doesn't even cover the whole cake. Nevertheless, Alex remained upbeat: "It's the journey not the destination," she joked in her caption.