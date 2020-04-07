Alex Jones's mum has issued a warning to The One Show host amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Alex took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a funny update from mother Mary, uploading a photo showing a sloth with a straight-cut hair. "Quarantine week 4: I cut it myself," the message read, with Alex adding the caption: "A warning from my mother….."

Alex has a very close relationship with her mum; she is the oldest child born to Mary and husband Alun, and has a younger sister Jennie. In a 2018 interview, mother and daughter opened up about their bond in a touching interview together in The Times, with Alex admitting that she became even more dependent on Mary following the birth of her first son Teddy in January 2017, when she was 39.

"Becoming a mother made me need my own mother more than ever," she shared. "I don't know how I'd have done the first three weeks without her. Mum made me every single meal, like I was a child again, because I was so out of my depth."

The One Show star's mum with little Teddy

Mary also opened up about Alex's early days of motherhood. "Alex has a great work ethic, but she isn't the most practical, especially when it came to having a baby," she confessed. "I went to visit her before Ted arrived and had to convince her she'd need more than one pack of nappies. But she makes up for it with how loving she is with him and all of us.

"It was special to spend those first weeks with them, to make her bowls of cawl, full of every vegetable you can think of - you forget to eat when you're a new mum. She quickly got the hang of it, but you should've seen her face when I said I was leaving to go back to Wales. I'll never be too far away. We're teaching Ted bits of Welsh. I'm his 'gu', short for mamgu - Welsh for grandma. I'm secretly hoping it will be his first word. Being a grandparent is all the best bits of being a parent, and I won't take a moment of it for granted."