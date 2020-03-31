Alex Jones's husband: Everything you need to know about Charlie Thomson The couple married in 2015 and share two children together

As a host on The One Show, Alex Jones is one of the most familiar faces on British TV. Her private life remains something of a mystery, however. The star shares two young sons with her husband, Charlie Thomson, and while she occasionally shares photos of her children online, she takes care to keep their faces hidden from view. Husband Charlie prefers to stay out of the spotlight, too. So how much do we know about the New Zealander? HELLO! Online investigates…

How Alex and Charlie met

Alex and Charlie met at a party in 2011, and were married four years later, on New Year's Eve in 2015 in a ceremony at Cardiff Castle. Charlie works as an insurance broker – a world away from Alex's TV career, something she appreciates. "It's so refreshing to be with someone outside of the media industry," she said back in 2012. "A lot of people think it's better to be with someone who understands how it works, but this works for me."

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson were married on 31 December 2015

Alex and Charlie's marriage

Charlie is also very supportive when it comes to his wife's career. "He's just good at the practicalities and putting things into perspective," Alex revealed. "He's so down to earth. When I was doing Strictly he couldn't understand how or why I was finding it so difficult – he'd say 'just dance – what's the problem?'

"But then I'd come home late and he'd make sure I ate or he'd call me at the studio and say, 'That's enough training now, come home and get some sleep otherwise you'll be useless tomorrow.' He's good like that and, more often than not, he's right!"

Alex is a dab hand in the kitchen!

What's more, Alex has revealed that Charlie is more than happy to DIY in the home, adding: "What works brilliantly is I don't cook at all, and Charlie is a trained chef!" She did confess, however, that Charlie is something of a hoarder. "Charlie's bad habit is hoarding. I try and reason a few things from his grip. There's the odd shirt that should not be seen, ever. But I rival him with my addiction to buying furniture," she candidly admitted.

Alex and Charlie's children

The couple welcomed their first child one year after their wedding, in January 2017. Alex announced the news during a live call to The One Show, saying: "Well, I do have some news, I have a beautiful healthy baby boy." Alex and Charlie named their firstborn Edward Alun Burrell Thomson, but he's known to his parents as Teddy. Their younger son Kit was born in May 2019.

The couple share two sons together, Teddy and Kit

Confirming the news on social media, the proud mum wrote: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3. Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

Their youngest son Kit was born on 13 May 2019

In her 2016 documentary, Fertility and Me, 43-year-old Alex spoke about her struggle to start a family with her husband. She said: "In an ideal world, Charlie and I would have met a lot sooner, but we didn't. I always knew I wanted a family, but I still felt really young. I thought I was bulletproof, and then you realise if you want a family you do need to get on with it. But if you don't meet the right person then it's very difficult."