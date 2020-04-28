Coleen Rooney has revealed she is missing her father as they continue to self-isolate in separate homes. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 34-year-old posted a bittersweet message alongside a montage of throwback pictures to mark her dad Tony McLoughlin's birthday. "Happy Birthday to our Dad and Grandad. We love you... you're the best. Missing you loads xxx," she wrote in the caption.

The fashion designer and her husband Wayne Rooney are currently self-isolating in their mansion in Cheshire with their four sons; Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass. Over the past few weeks, the couple have been sharing cute photos of their family time together – including several from the Easter holiday weekend. "Good morning. Hope everybody is staying safe," Coleen told her followers alongside one group selfie.

Last week, Wayne and Coleen were every inch the proud parents as they joined thousands across the nation to applaud the NHS key workers amid the pandemic. Joined by their young brood, the mum-of-four wrote: "Clap for our heroes We are truly thankful for everything you have done and everything you are doing! God bless you all. The football star added: "Clap for our heroes. Thanks for everything."

Meanwhile, the Rooneys are soon gearing up for a big house move into their dream home nearby, which is currently under construction. Worth an estimated £20million, the new country estate is located in a spacious 40 acres, with a cinema, indoor swimming pool and wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, snooker room, and of course - a football pitch where Wayne can hone his son's football skills. There will also be six bedrooms with en suites and a six-car garage, meaning the family has everything they could possibly want under one roof.

