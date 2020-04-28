Dermot O'Leary finally reveals wife Dee's due date - and it's sooner than you might have thought! The TV presenter and his producer wife are expecting their first child together

Dermot O'Leary has given an update on the arrival of his first child, telling BBC radio listeners that he was really "excited" at the prospect of becoming a father. During a recent chat with singer Guy Garvey on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show, the 46-year-old presenter revealed that he and his wife Dee are due to welcome their baby in around two months' time. "End of June, sort of early July-ish. That's exciting isn't it?" gushed Dermot. "I can't wait!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dermot with his wife Dee after they shared their baby news

Both Dermot and Dee, who have been married since 2012, shared their baby joy back in February. At the time, the pregnant TV producer revealed their struggle to get pregnant, describing the journey as a "rocky road". In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dee wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love."

READ: Dermot O'Leary pays special tribute to pregnant wife Dee Koppang

The couple are currently self-isolating at home in London. And over the past few weeks, Dee has been telling her followers that she has been spending her time in lockdown well by preparing for parenthood. From researching to buying baby clothes, it's safe to say that the pair are well-equipped for the impending arrival. Sharing an Instagram snap of her cat alongside a "Milking It" babygrow from Claude & Co, the expectant mother recently said "I mean... [love heart] #isolationbabyshopping @andostores @claude_and_co."

The couple have been married since 2012

Meanwhile, in September, Dermot opened up about their marriage and how they have managed to avoid their relationship being very public. "Oh god no, that's my idea of hell," he told Fabulous magazine when asked about maintaining a low-profile with his wife. "But at the same time I don't want to hide my wife away! So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that."

WATCH: James Jordan is close to tears after baby Ella goes in for routine injections

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.