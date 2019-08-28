Wayne Rooney denies cheating on wife Coleen with 'mystery woman' in Vancouver 'Nothing happened between me and any girl'

Wayne Rooney has broken his silence to deny cheating allegations after photos recently emerged of him in a hotel lobby with an unknown woman in Vancouver, Canada. The footballer released a statement on Twitter to protest his innocence, and insist he was not unfaithful to wife Coleen just days after the photos were published on the front page of a national newspaper.

He said: "Nothing happened between me and any girl on that night in Vancouver. I did not enter the lift alone with the girl pictured in the hotel foyer. The girl pictured in the club was simply one of many who innocently asked for autographs and pictures. The photographs published were taken by a freelance photographer who followed me and my teammates to take long-range shots, without our knowledge or permission. The pictures sold to the newspaper were selected and edited to create a sensational and completely untrue story about me. This whole story was a smear against me. It is damaging to my family and not something I am prepared to put up with."

Coleen and Wayne have been married for 11 years

The 33-year-old is currently still in Washington DC playing for DC United. He is set to leave the United States after one year and return to English football with Derby County as a player-coach. Speaking at a press conference earlier this month following his surprise move, the dad-of-four revealed his children's education played a very important factor when it came to his decision to return to the UK. He explained: "It is something we looked at, having four young boys and for my eldest boy (Kai) it is a crucial time with school.

Wayne admitted his four boys were an important factor in deciding to move home to the UK

"It is the most important thing for me but it wasn't a decision solely on family," he added. "A few factors led to me coming back here." Wayne also confessed his hopes to follow former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard into management. "It is great to see [Frank] Lampard and [Steven] Gerrard going into management but it is something I have always wanted to do," he said. "It's great to see them with the opportunity. The last 15 to 20 years we haven't seen young English players getting opportunities. But my first aim is to play."

