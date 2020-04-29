Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a hilarious video of herself witnessing a near-catastrophic incident at home this week involving her daughter Carys, 17. The Chicago actress was filming the teenager doing a handstand in the living room, but Carys' leg knocked an expensive piece of artwork hanging on the wall, causing it to nearly fall. Rather than asking her daughter if her leg was okay, Catherine was more concerned about the painting. Gasping from behind the camera, the Darling Buds of May star said: "No Carys! That nearly came off the wall okay," while Carys was heard saying: "Ouch." The actress shared the video on Instagram, alongside the caption: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones react to Carys' near-incident

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys gave her mum a fright!

The Mask of Zorro actress has been isolating with daughter Carys, husband Michael Douglas and son Dylan, 19, at their home in New York. The stunning property is filled with artwork and stylish interior touches, many of which are from Catherine's own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017. Just before the lockdown, the star announced that she would be bringing out new products this year, although this is likely to be postponed now. The family's home has everything to help keep them entertained while staying in too, with features including a library, a gym, a swimming pool, a games room and a sprawling garden complete with an outside summer kitchen.

MORE: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds welcome first child together

Carys is following in her parents' footsteps

During the lockdown, the family celebrated Carys' 17th birthday. While it wasn't the day she had planned, they made sure the teenager had a lovely time regardless, complete with a show-stopping cake decorated with fresh fruit and colourful wildflowers. Carys is already showing signs that she's taking after her famous parents, and has made several high-profile appearances with them at red carpet events over the past few years.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton speak out on their wedding anniversary

The teenager has even graced the front cover of magazines including Town & Country and Vanity Fair Spain alongside Catherine and has starred in a fashion campaign with her mum for Fendi, which was shot in Italy. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their trip together, with Carys saying: "We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.