Catherine Zeta-Jones wasn't going to let the lockdown stop her from celebrating her daughter Carys' birthday! On Monday, the Chicago actress made sure her teenager had a day to remember as she turned 17 at home, surrounded by her family. To mark the special occasion, the Hollywood star shared some never-before-seen photos of the teenager from over the years, which she posted in a tribute message on Instagram. Alongside the post, Catherine wrote: "CARYS!! Is 17 today. What joy these years have brought me. You never cease to amaze me and my love for you is endless." Carys was one of the first to respond to her mum's sweet caption, writing: "Thank you for giving me the gift of life and being the best role model and inspiration."

VIDEO: Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter being entertained by her brother during lockdown

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys turned 17 on Monday

It wasn't just Catherine who paid tribute to Carys on social media. The teen's dad Michael Douglas posted a collage of photos of himself with his daughter, including some adorable pictures from when Carys was a little girl. "Happy 17th birthday Carys!!! You are an inspiration to me. I am so proud of you and I love you so much! Dad," he wrote. Carys' big brother Dylan shared a sweet message too, choosing to post a black-and-white picture of the pair as children, alongside the words: "@carys.douglas. It’s your birthday and the world is ending!!!! Don’t worry I’ll protect you! Me trying to keep you social distancing."

Michael Douglas shared some never-before-seen photos of his daughter Carys to mark her special day

Carys is the youngest child of Catherine and Michael and has already made several high-profile appearances with her famous parents over the years, including on the red carpet at fashion events and premieres. The teenager has even graced the front cover of magazines including Town and Country and Vanity Fair Spain alongside Catherine and has starred in a fashion campaign with her mum for Fendi, which was shot in Italy. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their trip together, with Carys saying: "We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes."

Of their relationship, Catherine said: "We are very close – we talk about everything.” "It’s really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment," Carys added. The teen sweetly concluded: "Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

Carys is currently at college and has showcased her performing talents on many occasions. Just before Christmas, Catherine went to watch her daughter sing in the end-of-term concert, and shared footage from the event with her impressed fans on social media.

