Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the arrival of his first child with fiancée Carrie Symonds. The couple are now proud parents to a "healthy baby boy" who was born "at a London hospital earlier this morning", their spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding: "Both mother and baby are doing very well. The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

WATCH: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds welcome first child

It was only in February that Boris announced that he and Carrie are engaged and expecting a baby. "The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer," a spokesperson for the couple said at the time. The pair have been living together in 10 Downing Street since last July and have even adopted an adorable dog, Dilyn.

The last time a sitting Prime Minister welcomed a child was in August 2010, when David and Samantha Cameron welcomed Florence Rose Endellion into their family.

PM Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds welcomed a baby boy

Boris has four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, who the politician married 25 years ago. He also has an eleven-year-old daughter with Helen Macintyre, who is an art consultant. During the general election in November, the leader of the Conservative party was asked by LBC how many children he had and responded: "I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election. I'm therefore not going to comment on them."

Not much is known about Boris and Carrie's relationship. Boris' wife-to-be is 32-years-old and was previously head of communications for the Tories, but now works for an ocean conservation charity.

