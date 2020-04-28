Catherine Zeta-Jones is the gift that keeps on giving. The actress is providing us with some much-needed entertainment thanks to her many endeavours to pass the time during the coronavirus lockdown. From learning the flute to her latest activity – karaoke! Catherine entertained herself with a solo singing session on Tuesday after digging out a karaoke machine to curb her boredom. Sharing a video on Instagram of herself sitting on the floor wearing a silk bathrobe, she said: "You may be wondering why I'm sitting on the floor in my bathrobe with flashing lights on my face… it's my karaoke machine revving up for a concert! Oh yeah. Full house, standing room only. Thank you, thank you very much."

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoys solo karaoke session at home

Fans of the Chicago actress, who is self-isolating in her New York home with husband Michael Douglas and their children Carys and Dylan, quickly offered up their song suggestions, with requests including Sweet Caroline and I'll Stand By You, which Catherine appeared to favourite as she replied: "Good one!!" Others begged for her to perform a concert on the social media site, with one follower asking: "Will you sing something for us please?"

Over the weekend, the Welsh-born star revealed that she is using her time in isolation wisely by teaching herself a new skill. Catherine is learning how to play the flute, and shared some hilarious snippets of herself playing along to the Ghostbusters theme tune.

LISTEN: Catherine Zeta-Jones plays the flute to Ghostbusters

Captioning a series of clips on her Instagram Stories, where she can only be heard and not seen, Catherine wrote: "13th day at home I found a flute." In a second clip, she added: "Still practicing." And in the third, where she really picks up her game, she added: "How do you get to Carnegie Hall they ask… Practice they say…" We can't wait to hear how she progresses.

