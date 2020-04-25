Catherine Zeta-Jones learns new talent in lockdown – and the results are very entertaining The Chicago actress is teaching herself a new skill…

Catherine Zeta-Jones is using her time in isolation wisely – she's teaching herself a brand new skill. The Chicago actress revealed on Saturday that she has taken up the flute, and shared some hilarious snippets of herself playing along to the Ghostbusters theme tune. While we commend the star for trying something new, she definitely isn't at the top of her flute-playing game yet, but we reckon she could be pretty close.

LISTEN: Catherine Zeta-Jones plays the flute to Ghostbusters

Captioning a series of clips, where she can only be heard and not seen, Catherine wrote: "13th day at home I found a flute." In a second clip, she added: "Still practicing." And in the third, where she really picks up her game, she added: "How do you get to Carnegie Hall they ask… Practice they say…" We can't wait to hear how she progresses.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood star admitted she was struggling with the effects of remaining in lockdown during COVID-19. Catherine is currently self-isolating in her New York home with husband Michael Douglas and their children Carys and Dylan, and despite marking her daughter's birthday on Monday, it appears it all got a bit much for the actress following the celebrations. Taking to her Instagram Stories the following day, Catherine posted a pop art drawing of a woman with tears in her eyes and a speech bubble that read: "Overwhelmed is the calmest I get…" Captioning the snap, Catherine wrote: "Just one of those days."

Catherine is isolating with her husband and their children

At the start of the week, the Welsh-born star appeared in much better spirits as she presented Carys with a stunning birthday cake topped with fresh blackberries and strawberries, colourful wildflowers and little star-shaped candles. "The end of a delicious day," she captioned the picture.

As well as the delicious food, Catherine also shared some never-before-seen photos of the 17-year-old from over the years, which she posted in a tribute message on Instagram. Alongside the post, Catherine wrote: "CARYS!! is 17 today. What joy these years have brought me. You never cease to amaze me and my love for you is endless." Carys was one of the first to respond to her mum's sweet caption, writing: "Thank you for giving me the gift of life and being the best role model and inspiration."

