Lisa Kudrow is relatively private and rarely posts photos on her Instagram account. However, the actress delighted fans recently after sharing a selfie of herself at home in California, to reveal some exciting Friends-related news. The mother-of-one posed from behind her laptop, which had a picture of herself and her co-stars on display, and a yellow sticky note on the screen, which had written on it "new password. ALLIN2020". Lisa explained in the caption that the cast of Friends were taking part in the All In Challenge, giving the opportunity to a lucky winner and five of their friends to join them when they film their reunion show later in the year.

Friends star Lisa Kudrow inside her home in Beverly Hills

The comedy actress wrote: "Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll see us all together again for the first time in AGES, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate the fun we had. PLUS sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk and get the “Friends” VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour." As well as Lisa, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer, all posted details of the competition on their respective Instagram accounts last week. The All In Challenge has seen celebrities including Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio team up with the digital fundraiser, which helps charities including Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares rare glimpse inside her Beverly Hills mansion

Lisa with her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

The much-anticipated reunion has been postponed until further notice as a result of the global pandemic and is something for fans of the award-winning sitcom to look forward to when life goes back to normal. For now, the cast of the show are self-isolating at their respective homes, and have been sharing photos of their time in isolation on social media.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony melts hearts after introducing adorable puppy

Lisa lives in Beverly Hills with her husband Michael Stern and their teenage son Julian. The star lives close to her co-stars Jennifer and Courteney, and the trio often meet up for dinner. Last year, Courteney hosted a reunion dinner at her home in Malibu with all of the six main Friends cast, something they hadn't been able to do for many years as a result of everyone's busy schedules.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.