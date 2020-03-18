Friends star Matthew Perry reveals surprising way he's keeping healthy in new video The Chandler Bing actor is trying to protect himself and his friends against the coronavirus

Matthew Perry is social distancing at home in Los Angeles just like the rest of the world right now, but it hasn't stopped the Friends star from seeing his pals – albeit at a distance. The Chandler Bing actor shared a light-hearted video on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, which saw him taking immune-boosting shots with a group of friends at home in LA. The group were all wearing protective gloves as they clinked their shot glasses. "The new normal… wellness shots on the daily," Matthew captioned the footage. The star admitted that they didn't taste very nice, describing them as "god awful shots," as the group cheered to the health of the world.

VIDEO: Matthew Perry takes immune shots to stay healthy

The Chandler Bing actor and his friends cheered to good health

The actor joined Instagram in February, becoming the final member of the Friends cast to do so. Over the weekend, the 50-year-old shared a glimpse inside his stylish living room, which caused quite the stir among his followers! Matthew had uploaded an image of his glass of Strawberry Quick as he relaxed in the large open-plan space, and joked in the caption that he was probably a little too old to be drinking the popular milkshake. He wrote: "Are 50-year-olds supposed to be drinking Strawberry Quick at an alarming rate?" However, the star's followers couldn't help but notice that the glass was balancing on Matthew's Apple MacBook, and many worried about it being knocked over.

Matthew has been sharing snippets of his life with fans since getting Instagram in February

In the comments section, one follower wrote: "I'm more concerned with the fact your glass is on your computer!" while another wrote: "The fact the drink is sitting on the laptop is giving me anxiety." A third added: "It is stressing me out that you are using a MacBook as a coaster." Other fans focused on the quirky furniture inside Matthew's apartment, which included a swinging chair. "Can I sit in that chair," one wrote, while another commented: "Check out that floating chair!"

While Matthew has been sharing pictures inside his home, he is yet to post a photo of himself and his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, who he has been dating for the past two years. According to People, Molly shared a sweet social media tribute to her boyfriend in February on her private Instagram account, writing: "Second year being my Valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite." While the pair have been dating for some time, their relationship was only confirmed to the public in January by US Weekly.

