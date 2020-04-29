Ruth Langsford shares rare video of son Jack for this sweet reason The This Morning star shared the video on Instagram

Ruth Langsford took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a video of her 18-year-old son Jack bonding with the family's beloved pet dog Maggie on the sofa. Although Jack's face couldn’t be seen, the loving bond between the pair was clear, as he cradled the pooch in his arms while wearing a striped Adidas tracksuit top. The This Morning presenter added the caption: "Cuddles with Jack."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shared a glimpse of her lavish hallway and staircase at home

Jack is Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes' only child together, and the pair are notoriously reserved when it comes to sharing photos of their son.

Ruth and Eamonn have kept their followers up-to-date with their lockdown experience, and often share photos and videos on social media from inside their beautiful Surrey home. From Easter Sunday celebrations, to cleaning and of course plenty of dog walking, we've been lucky enough to see it all.

Loose Women star Ruth has even shared updates on her own mum Joan, and has been regularly visiting her through her window when she is out on walks. She previously said on an Instagram story, "I've just walked round to see my mum, well, I say see her – wave at her through the window, which is better than nothing. She's fine, I'm just walking Maggie."

What’s more, Ruth has tried her hand at many a new recipe, including her mum's trademark breadcrumbs and homemade toad in the hole, yielding some seriously impressive results.

As for Eamonn, he recently praised his wife for her cleaning efforts, and decided that it was time for him to do something productive by clearing out his bathroom. He took to Instagram to reveal the results, with a black bin bag full of "pharmaceutical rubbish", including cold sore cream from 2011, out-of-date mouthwash and products he had bought on holiday in 2007. No comment from us, Eamonn!